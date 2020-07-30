LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 57-year-old Louisville bicyclist was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run incident in the California neighborhood about six blocks from his home.
George Bell was trying to cross Garland Avenue at a crosswalk near 22nd Street at about 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound vehicle whose driver left the scene by continuing south, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Bell was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they do not have any suspects and asked that anyone with information about the incident call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
