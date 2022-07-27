LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville father is now on a long road to recovery after surviving a hit and run.
A month ago, Nathan Green's family weren't sure if he'd ever wake up. Now, the biking community is coming together to help him heal.
Every Wednesday, the Ridenfaden bike group sets out together on a ride. But this week, they rode for Green.
"Totally overwhelming," Mary Beth Peterson, his mother-in-law, said. "I mean, Nathan is such a good guy. And we appreciate that but didn't realize how many good friends he had. And how many good people there are in the world that want to help."
Towards the end of June, Green was riding his bike home from work and was stuck by a car.
The car then fled the scene after Green was thrown from his bike and suffered multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.
He's now awake, receiving care at Frazier, re-learning how to eat and how to walk.
"He doesn't remember anything, his memory is struggling right now, so we remind him each day he's at the hospital and he's had this terrible accident," Peterson said. "It hits him every time."
Green's story hits home for the biking community as the group turned their weekly ride into a fundraiser at Seidenfaden's. They used raffle prizes and proceeds from food and drinks to help with the medical expenses, raising more than $2,000.
"It could have been any of us and that's what all of us keep saying to each other, is this could have happened to any of us," John Mahorney, organizer of Crazy Team Ridenfaden, said.
In the last few months, there have been multiple hit-and-run incidents. According to Kentucky State Police data, there's been more than 8,000 hit and runs statewide this year.
More than 1,400 have occurred in Jefferson County and there's been over 1,100 in Louisville.
"There's no one to be held accountable for Nathan's injuries," Mahorney said. "And so he's in a tight spot and we're just here to really help out as much as we can."
Green's family say that Nathan would gladly also help anyone in need.
"Nathan is such a good, caring person," Peterson said. "It's nice to see it come back to him too."
On July 29, Dundee Tavern will donate 20% of restaurant sales for Green and on Aug. 7, there will also be a ride and picnic to help raise money for his medical experiences.
The ride and picnic will be from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Louisville Nature Center.
To donate to his GoFundMe, click here.
