LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another show of support this weekend for a fallen LMPD detective and her family.
"When someone gets killed in the line of duty, it's like a sister getting killed in the line of duty. It pulls at our hearts," LMPD Officer Chris Link said.
All three Louisville Blaze Pizza locations held fundraisers Saturday in honor of Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve on I-64.
20 percent of Saturday's sales will go to Mengedoht's son.
The event was also a "Stuff the Cruiser" toy drive to help support the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
"Our first responders, you know, they do so much for our community and they have really been great customers of ours for years and so we absolutely love to be able to give back to that organization," said Jacob Brown with Blaze Pizza.
All of the toys collected are given to LMPD officers, who keep them in their cruisers and carry them out in the field to give to kids in crisis.
Both Shelbyville Road Blaze Pizza locations are open until 11 p.m. The Paddock Shops location is open until 10 p.m.
