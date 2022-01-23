LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a one-year hiatus, the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is returning to the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Crews started loading equipment for the annual Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow on Sunday morning. The newest models of RVs, campers, boats and on-water sporting accessories will be featured at the event.
The show, which goes from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, will also have have a bourbon lounge, trout ponds and safety seminars from the U.S. Coast Guard and Louisville Metro Police River Patrol.
Tickets are $12 for adults, while children 12 years or younger are free. Parking is $10.
