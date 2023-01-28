LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although spring is a few months away, people are thinking about the outdoors this weekend in Louisville.
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow started on Jan. 25 and goes through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories.
"We showcase, this is our Super Bowl," said Bennie Hogan, Campground owner. "We come out here and showcase all the great products that we got. Sell boats, we've got extra incentives."
More than a million square feet of boats, RVs and sporting equipment are set up at the Expo Center. The five-day event is expected to bringing in more than 40,000 attendees.
Sport enthusiasts can check out boats and campers with some of the countries premiere vendors and distributors.
"You have a lot of people who are curious about camping, they have never camped so they come to these shows and end up buying or they're a first camper or whatever," Hogan said.
The show also includes educational and interactive attractions designed for the whole family.
Admission is $14 dollars for adults, while children ages 12 and under get in free. The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
