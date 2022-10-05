LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book.
Malakai Roberts — who was shot in the temple while at his Louisville home watching at movie in 2020 — wrote "Adventures with Malakai" along with Percy "Master P" Miller.
Malakai was blinded as a result of the shooting. He was 5 years old at the time.
He and Miller came together Wednesday to announce the book and also tasted a brand new cereal that's expected to hit store shelves next year called Snoop Loopz.
Miller said the book has the ability to help kids like Malakai.
"It's going to be incredible for the kids," Miller said. "We want kids to know how to overcome their adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he's been through, this is incredible to be able to write a book with Malakai."
Miller will be honored by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer with a key to the city later this month.
