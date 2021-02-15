LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service said Monday evening's commute in Louisville will be "problematic," with snowfall rates as high as 1-2 inches per hour.
John Gordon, meteorologist-in-charge of the NWS Louisville office, said different parts of the city could see widely different totals from the impending storm. He said while west Louisville is looking at 9-12 inches of snow, the eastern portion of Jefferson County, including Middletown, could see just 3-6 inches by the time the storm ends after midnight.
To follow Louisville's snow route map, click here.
Sal Melendez, spokesman for Louisville Metro Public Works, said the city's snow team is prepared and bracing for what's coming. Crews will be "tandem plowing" throughout the city, which he said consists of two plow trucks working together on high-priority routes. What the first truck misses, the second truck will get as it comes behind, clearing the adjacent lane.
"We really hope that the forecast is wrong, but we're ready," Melendez said.
Melendez asked commuters to be patient, because as the snow team works to cover 13,500 miles of travel by Tuesday morning, they'll be going slowly to make sure they're doing so efficiently. He added that garbage collection may be delayed this week due to the effects of the storm.
Bluebirds on a feeder coated in snow in Goshen, Ky., on Feb. 15, 2021.
The main roads in Middletown were passable early Monday after steady snowfall overnight, but driving conditions were expected to deteriorate as more snow and sleet moves in Monday afternoon and evening.
Bluebirds on a feeder coated in snow in Goshen, Ky., on Feb. 15, 2021.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has 35,000 tons of salt ready to hit the roads, and they're working around the clock to help get people home safely.
"We will continue working the roads for as long as we need to," Fischer said.
Fischer added that the COVID-19 vaccination site at Broadbent Arena is closed Monday and Tuesday. Anyone who had an appointment to get their first or second dose will still receive it as soon as possible, he said. Anyone whose appointment will need to be rescheduled will receive an email from the city with more information.
Fischer said with wind chill temperatures set to approach zero in the coming days, there's an extra emphasis on making sure Louisville's homeless population is cared for. Anyone looking for space to stay inside can call the Coalition for the Homeless from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 502-637-2337. After hours, you can call Wayside Christian Mission and the Salvation Army for information on overnight beds and transportation to get there.