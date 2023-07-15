LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lego sets have taken over downtown Louisville this weekend.
Louisville Brick Convention is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The Lego convention supports Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Some of the displays featured were skyscrapers, Star Wars and other movie scenes. Fans could also buy their own Lego sets and learn from Lego artists.
Some of the models consisted of 100,000 Lego bricks. More than a million bricks were part of the convention.
Children who attended the event could make their own creations.
"There are so many Lego fans in the area," said Greyson Riley, who created the convention. "There is actually three different Lego stores in Louisville. That is unheard of in America. There are so many Lego fans in America and we just gathered together and started a convention."
The Lego Convention goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $14.99, to purchase tickets, click here.
