LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Metro Council Budget Committee listened Tuesday to possible uses for the millions of federal dollars Louisville has been granted, it became clear that the goal is to make a long-lasting impact.
Administrators from the Mayor's Office presented key areas of proposals to the committee.
Members of the Louisville Accelerator Team said there have been more than 500 responses to a survey posted on the city's website.
Officials categorized those responses into seven categories where the $340 million of American Rescue Plan funding could be used:
- Homelessness and Affordable Housing
- Economic Opportunity and Broadband
- Healthy Neighborhoods
- Public Safety
- Youth Development and Education
- Arts, Culture and Tourism
- Environmental Justice and Sustainability
However, many members of the committee expressed their goal for the funds was to leave a massive impact on Louisville down the road.
Council members on the budget committee suggested focusing on two to three major projects or issues that will transform the city, instead of allocating smaller amounts of money to many different organizations.
"We're entrusted to make the best decision we can with this amount of money, and I think there's a general consensus that we should do it in a way that really makes a long lasting change in the community," Committee Chair Councilman Bill Hollander said.
The committee is seeking input in three upcoming public meetings.
Louisville residents are invited to attend and weigh in at the first, at 11 a.m. this Saturday at the ShelbyHurst Campus Founders Union Building in Meeting Room 201.
