LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville Burger Week is still planned to kick off in early August.
This year's burger week, which features burgers for $6, will take place Aug. 10 through Aug. 16.
"As restaurants have faced one of the most challenging times in recent history, we want to lift them up and generate additional revenue when they need it most,” said Louisville Burger Week organizer Tony Frank.
While Louisville Burger Week was created for dining in, restaurants will also be offering takeout this year.
Over 19 restaurants are participating in this year's Louisville Burger Week. To view the full list and the menu, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.