LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of downtown Louisville businesses — including restaurants, hotels and retail stores — is launching a campaign to let everyone know they're open for business.
It's been a rough time for many downtown businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests over racial injustice. With a catchphrase, "Downtown Lou Needs You," the coalition is trying to get a jump start for the holiday season.
"Many of these folks have stayed open and fought out the good fight for their employees," said Tim Mulloy, a downtown business owner. "Come downtown. It's safe. It's clean. It's fun. There's everything to do from stuff for kids and families to adult beverages aplenty."
The businesses are holding a "Downtown Louisville Holiday Kick-off" this Friday, Nov. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be Christmas decorations, music, discounts, curbside service and other attractions to try and bring downtown back to life. The businesses said COVID-19 precautions will also be in place.
