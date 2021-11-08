LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Friday, leaving just President Joe Biden's signature before it becomes law.
Some are calling it a "once-in-a-generation investment," something those who supported the bill say is a critical step that's long overdue.
"Kentucky has needed additional infrastructure investment for many years," said Shelby Williams Somervell, vice president of government affairs and communications with Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI). "And so we see this as a major win for the entire state and, specifically, the Louisville region."
Somervell commended Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. John Yarmuth for their bipartisan efforts to get the package passed.
"Without that bipartisan work across the aisle between both of them, I don't know if this would've happened," Somervell said. "So their leadership on both the House and Senate sides there was really critical to this."
Yarmuth is hoping the bill will compensate for what he said is a lot of years of federal neglect in infrastructure.
"It represents the single biggest investment in our infrastructure in decades and it will hopefully set us up for a much brighter future," he said. "It represents, actually, a very consequential bipartisan approach to infrastructure."
Yarmuth said it will help with roads and bridges, water systems, broadband and many more things that can benefit Kentuckians.
"I think Kentucky should be very, very happy we're going to be able to make these improvements in their daily lives," he said. "There's really nothing in this bill that won't benefit the people of Kentucky, and that's why I'm really so excited about it. It really represents the future of our infrastructure in the United States."
In Kentucky, he believes funding bridge repair projects for structures such as the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington will be a big focus. And Somervell believes many of these investments, even outside of repair work, will help Louisville attract new companies and retain the manufacturing and logistics companies it has now.
"It's going to greatly impact Louisville in the state in accelerating us, making us more competitive with our peer cities," she said.
GLI also sees the potential in expanding public transportation, helping people of all income levels get back into the workforce and making connections with surrounding communities.
"Just connecting the greater Louisville region with southern Indiana and other parts of the country and having that connectivity is really going to open a lot of doors for Louisville," Somervell said.
There's also a chance it could bring new types of transportation to the city.
"This bill I think is going to go a long way in expanding passenger rail in the country and quite possibly to Louisville," Yarmuth said.
Time will tell how exactly the funding will be used in Kentucky, but GLI sees a lot of positive possibilities.
"We're very excited for it," Somervell said.
Not everyone is as keen, though, with many Kentucky House Republicans voting against the infrastructure package.
Rep. Brett Guthrie sent WDRB News a statement:
“Last Friday’s scramble with the longest House vote in modern history as Democrats held closed-door discussions confirmed what we have been saying all along – the Senate infrastructure bill was the trojan horse for the reckless tax and spending spree. House passage of the Senate infrastructure bill was key for Democrats to secure the votes necessary to pass their far-left socialist reconciliation package, which I do not support.
Even if these two bills were not tied together, I still had concerns about the substance of the Senate infrastructure bill. Less than half of new spending in this bill is authorized for traditional infrastructure. Further, House Republicans had zero say in how the Senate infrastructure bill was drafted. While I was pleased to see that my Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway legislation was included to help attract economic development for this expressway and surrounding areas, I wanted to see more resources for Kentucky’s roads, bridges, and highways – and less funding for Green New Deal polices. The Senate infrastructure bill also failed to address needed reforms to our environmental review process that causes 6-year delays on average to major projects and costs trillions of dollars. The Senate infrastructure bill is a missed opportunity on strengthening America’s true physical infrastructure, but I will keep fighting the Democrats’ far-left socialist reconciliation package every step of the way.”
