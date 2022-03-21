LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby week is a little more than a month away, and some people are already celebrating big wins.
From the COVID-19 pandemic to racial justice protests, a lot of businesses took losses in the last two year. But with Derby back on track in 2022, the bottom line looks different this year.
After suffering through two very slow years, this is the kind of pre-Derby business retailers like Carol Hampton is used to seeing.
"Very ready, and it's game on," said Hampton, who owns Pix Shoes of Louisville. "They want one for each for Thurby, Oaks (and) Derby."
And Hampton is not the only local business owner with an early winner. After consolidating his three locations and closing a popular downtown store, John Hassman, who owns A Taste of Kentucky Gift Shop in Middletown, said everybody is ready for a "real" Derby.
"Now, we've got the green light, Churchill looks great, there are no limitations that I'm aware of there," he said. "The hotels are full, restaurants are going to be full, so it's going to be a great Derby for a change."
Hassman said after the "debilitating" two years, everybody was worn out.
"The traffic just got down to such a low level," he said. "It didn't make sense to stay there."
Although it has been painful, Hampton and Hassman believe this year will help cover two years of losses.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.