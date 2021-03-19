LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A common routine — pre-pandemic — would be to drive downtown, grab a cup of coffee and go to work. However, it's not that easy anymore with more businesses closing and employees working from home.
It's light outs at places like Heine Brothers' on Fourth Street Live! and Starbucks in the Seelbach Hilton. However, those who are still open are hopeful this spring will serve as a pick-me-up.
"We have people coming here, and they say this is part of having my normal come back, being able to go to my favorite coffee shop," said Stephen Powell, owner of Blackbeard Espresso. "Coffee desert has been the term, and coffee oasis is what we're trying to be right now."
Powell closed when the pandemic hit and just recently reopened.
"Work habits have changed," he said. "Commutes have changed, and you can see it with some of these other shops."
Heine Brothers' Coffee on W. Main St. and Fourth Street Live!, Dunkin' Donuts on Fourth Street Live!, Starbucks inside the PNC Tower and in Seelbach Hilton and Atlantic 5 are all closed.
"We had a lot of clientele from the hotels, 21c, the Homewood, Holiday Inn," Powell said. "These managers are coming in here, and they're saying on weekends, 'We have no coffee shops to recommend.'"
The number of closed downtown coffee shops and restaurants continues to go up. However, there's hope with downtown businesses like Vincenzo's, Cravings and Bearno's saying their committed to staying. Art Eatables, The Black Jockeys Lounge and Melba's opened mid-pandemic.
"The term I keep using is 'encouraging,'" Powell said.
Powell said traffic is picking up as more people have a chance to get vaccinated with spring and the Kentucky Derby are on the horizon.
"We are focused on events that will appeal to everybody," said Rebecca Fleischaker, co-chief of Louisville Forward and director of the Department of Economic Development.
Starting next week, stakeholders from across the community are part of a new downtown revitalization team. There aren't any specifics just yet, but they'll be setting short- and long-term goals.
"The more people that do come downtown to work, the more people that will be on the street, the more events that can occur, the more money that can be spent on businesses," Fleischaker said.
