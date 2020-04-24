LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next wave of federal help is on the way, and for businesses across the country and in Kentuckiana, it could be a game-changer.
It'll help people like Steve Lentini, the owner of Gentlemen's Cut, an upscale men's hair salon in Springhurst. Lentini recently opened a second location near Lake Forest, but he was required to shut down business last month.
"We had team members who were concerned about coming into work and catching the virus," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down his thriving business and income, but Lentini said laying off his staff hurt the most.
"We currently have 21 employees," he said.
Lentini applied for help through the U.S. Small Business Administration several weeks ago.
"Seems like a lot of small businesses were kind of pushed to the back during the first round," he said. "So we weren't able to receive any funding during the first round."
But after Friday, Lentini is hopeful that things will change.
On Friday, President Trump signed the $484 billion coronavirus aid package into law. The money is expected to provide financial relief for employers and hospitals.
"As a business owner, it's a big struggle when your revenue goes to zero," Lentini said. "Right when we closed down, we spent the next week getting everybody signed up for unemployment. And while everybody has been able to do that, it has been a struggle for them to consistently get their unemployment."
But Lentini has reapplied for the paycheck protection loan program. He hopes this latest round of federal aid will eventually end up in the hands of his employees.
"They all have families," he said. "So you're really responsible for quite a few people, just beyond the 21 people we have working for us."
Lawmakers are expected to provide more relief in the near future.
