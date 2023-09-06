LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is about to become legal in Kentucky.
The state is expected to make millions of dollars in tax revenue when the wager windows open Thursday at sports betting facilities, but it's also expected to have an impact on local businesses.
The smokers at Tim Page BBQ are fired up every morning at 7 a.m. The barbecue joint off Taylor Boulevard in Louisville is about to get a boost.
"The racetrack always gives us business because the people come and go, when they leave they come get something to eat. They want to get something to eat before they go," said Tim Page's owner Tremaine Cary.
On the same day racing resumes at Churchill Downs, for the first time, racegoers will be able to bet on sports besides horse racing.
"It's gonna give us more people coming to the neighborhood, and it's gonna help us. It's gonna boost us up," Cary said.
About a block down from the smokers at Tim Page's, the regulars at Central Beer Depot are excited about racing. But with the launch of sportsbooks comes the reminder of the unplugged Burning Barrel portals sitting inside many local bars.
Last spring, a group backed by the horse racing industry pushed lawmakers to kill so-called "gray games." That law has since been put into effect.
"We lost a lot of customers," said south Louisville resident Regina Graham. "They had to go somewhere else to play them, and took their business there."
As the future of those skill games continues to sit in court, shots are being poured at downtown Louisville sports bar Parlay where they're betting big. That's because a sportsbook will open just down the street at the new Derby City Gaming Downtown once construction is complete.
"We anticipate being a place not necessarily to place bets, but to watch your bets unfold," said Jeremy Cross, with Parlay Sports Bar.
Churchill Downs is one of eight sportsbooks opening Thursday, the other at the Derby City Gaming location off Poplar Level.
Gov. Andy Beshear will place the first bet Thursday morning. Sportsbooks open at 10 a.m., leaving plenty of time before the NFL season kicks off and UofL's football home opener Thursday evening. In three weeks, bets can be placed on mobile devices.
Part of the new sports betting law requires resources for people with gambling problems. The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling said public funding for education, prevention and treatment won't be available until next year. In the meantime, there is help available by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visiting Kentucky Gambling Help by clicking here.
