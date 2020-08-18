LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local businesswoman has created a way to have a picnic on the waterfront while social distancing.
Bianca Cox is known for her business, "Inner Sparkle," that she started two- and-a-half years ago. A previous WDRB News story featured her idea for setting up "Sparkle Teepee Parties" with tents in the shape of teepees decorated with children's themes for sleepovers.
During the pandemic, Cox got the idea for some special social distancing by setting up picnic tables along the river.
"I originally got them made for the kids," Cox said. "But I had somebody reach out, an adult, to do one for date night. So I went on a waterfront setup, and after that, it just took off."
Bianca said "glamping" has also become a big hit. "Glamping" is a glamorous version of camping that can be set up anywhere from a backyard to a special place on the river.
