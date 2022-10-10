LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone.
Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend.
The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week.
Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. Some people go just to get some kitten therapy, others go to adopt a new family member.
All of the cats and kittens at the café come from the Kentucky Humane Society.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.