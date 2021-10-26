LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Presentation Academy, a Catholic high school in Louisville for young women, added its support to a statement signed by bishops supporting young LGBTQ people.
The statement — titled "God Is on Your Side: A Statement from Catholic Bishops on Protecting LGBT Youth" — has been signed by 12 bishops, an archbishop, a cardinal, 27 Catholic parishes and 23 schools:
- Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey
- Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico;
- Bishop Steven Biegler of Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan of San Diego
- Retired Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Gumbleton of Detroit
- Bishop Joseph Kopacz of Jackson, Mississippi
- Retired Auxiliary Bishop Denis Madden of Baltimore
- Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego
- Retired Bishop Ricardo Ramirez of Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky
- Bishop Anthony Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas
- Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Tucson, Arizona
- Bishop Alberto Rojas
- Bishop Oscar A. Solis
Presentation Principal Becca Noonan said inclusivity and individuality aren't only encouraged, they're necessary.
“We are a sisterhood who welcomes students from all backgrounds,” Noonan said in a news release. “With diversity at our core, inclusivity and individuality aren't only encouraged, they're necessary. We welcome and defend those on the margins in society and stand in solidarity with them.”
