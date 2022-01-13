LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic updated the COVID-19 policies Thursday for its schools.
Schools will no longer use contact tracing for exposures in class. But parents will be notified when there is a positive case in the same classroom as their child.
Quarantining is no longer required for at-school exposures. Students and staff who are exposed but are vaccinated and asymptomatic will not have to quarantine. Those who test positive should isolate for at least five days, even if they are vaccinated.
Masks are still required throughout the Catholic school system.
