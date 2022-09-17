LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival.
Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation.
The last two years were canceled because of COVID-19.
The festival features two stages for live entertainment. The main stage promotes Louisville musical artists, while the community stage features drag shows and local theatre productions.
There were also more than 100 vendors, a wellness zone, family zone and more.
