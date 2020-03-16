LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all Kentucky bars and restaurants to cease providing dine-in services. Now, a Louisville-based organization is offering to assist workers in the food and beverage industry who will struggle financially after that move.
Over the weekend, APRON Inc. announced on Facebook that it has set up a $10,000 emergency fund. The group will be giving $400 grants to eligible applicants.
To qualify, an individual must meet the following criteria:
- They must be able to provide a doctor's letter confirming that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Be employed by an independent restaurant for at least six months.
- Be able to produce bills to be paid (the organization does not give money directly to grantees.)
"With business slow-downs, possible quarantines, and closures, we wish we could do more, but we are a small charity and have a finite amount of money to be dispersed," the organization states on its website. "As time goes on, we will revisit these guidelines and let you all know of any changes. Please keep safe in the coming months, and know that we are here to serve those who serve others."
