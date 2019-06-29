LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- For nearly 20 of Louisville's most-renown chefs, Saturday afternoon was a time to show off while benefiting a cause near and dear to those who serve food every day.
Hundreds of people took part in "A Taste for Life," which was hosted by Four Pegs in Germantown. The event honored celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and raised awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Bourdain took his own life a year ago in France.
"Everybody is coming to the table today to eat, break bread and raise money for a good cause," Four Pegs owner Chris Williams said.
On the menu: everything from duck and lamb to Mexican beef – and even a whole pig stuffed with brisket.
"Everything homemade, yep. We wanted to represent Anthony Bourdain really well," said Patrick Roney, from Ashbourne Farms in La Grange, Kentucky. "He was kind of a hero that sang the cook’s anthem if you will, and so we really want to celebrate him."
Bourdain’s favorite type of food was street food, and that is what the restaurants had to offer Saturday – large samplings of some of their best dishes. The event proved why Louisville is considered one of the best "foodie cities" in the country.
Local Food Network chef Griffin Paulin even took to the dunk tank to raise extra money. Proceeds from the day benefited suicide prevention and outreach groups, including the National Alliance on Mental Health.
Michael Bottoms attended the event to support loved ones he lost – and to help others who may be struggling mentally in the restaurant industry.
"I got a bunch of friends who themselves have committed suicide over the years, so it is something that really means a lot to me," Bottoms said. "It is one of those things that if we don’t bring it to light and actually help others it’s going to continue to be an issue. It’s one of those things that we always got to remember. You got to look out for each other."
Saturday’s event raised nearly $10,000. The organizers told WDRB News that plans are already underway for an event next year.
"It’s a giant family of people that have each other’s back," Roney said, "so it is just heartwarming to be out here and be a part."
