LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis.
Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010.
"It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated, I couldn't keep any of my food down. I was constantly vomiting and it was just awful."
She was sent to the pediatric intensive care unit before making her way up to the fifth floor, The Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute. It was there she met a diabetes educator who also had diabetes.
"I was really scared that because I had diabetes, I wouldn't be able to dance anymore. But then my educator, Stephanie, just ensured me that, 'No, you can be whatever you want to be, and just because you have diabetes doesn't mean you have to give that up,'" Brummett said.
That lesson inspired her to become a nurse and aspire to work with diabetes patients.
"She helped me realize that the fifth floor is exactly where I wanted to be," Brummett said.
Fast forward 12 years and that fourth grader grew up to be a registered nurse walking the same halls she once did as a patient.
"I think if I were to go back in time, and just show my fourth grade self, 'Hey, this is where you're going to end up.' I think it would have just blown my mind," Brummett said.
Now, she spreads the same love and care she got each day.
"This is my dream. And the fact that I'm here now, able to give back to these kids and their parents, just like the nurses and the educators did for me when I was a patient, is just amazing," she said.
