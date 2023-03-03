LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TheLouisville Children's Film Festival is returning to the Baxter Avenue Theatres.
It starts Saturday and runs through March 12. It's open to children ages four and up and their families.
This is the fifth year for the event, which features more than 50 films from 20 countries all over the world. It covers a variety of genres from animations to creative documentaries.
