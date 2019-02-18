LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chocolate store is getting bigger.
According to a news release, Cellar Door Chocolates, a premium chocolate confectionery company, will locate a brand new headquarters, production facility and tasting room inside the Heine Brothers' Coffee corporate office and roastery building.
The building is located at the corner of North 13th Street and West Main Street.
The company plans to move into the new 12,000 square-foot space this fall, and will expand from 14 to 18 full-time employees.
"This building is going to be an amazing destination point in the Portland Neighborhood," said Erika Chavez-Graziano, founder of Cellar Door Chocolates, in a statement. "It has a vibe that you can only get from a turn-of-the-century building. Our new headquarters will provide a unique experience, complete with a tasting room and space for events. More importantly, the added space will allow us to produce more delicious chocolate confections."
The company, which opened in 2007, will continue to operate its two retail studios at 1201 Story Avenue in Butchertown Market and 601A S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
