LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic and frigid temperatures couldn't stop one Louisville congregation from keeping its Christmas traditions alive.
Christ Church United Methodist on Brownsboro Road had a Christmas Eve under the stars. The church turned its parking lot into an outdoor, socially distant sanctuary to hold services and protect people from the coronavirus.
The church held several services and offered communion throughout Thursday evening. Eric Bryant, the church's senior pastor, said making sure to have these kinds of services is even more important because of the pandemic.
"It's been hard to have these periods of time where we can't be together the way we normally would be," Bryant said. "We feel that we could do it in a safe way that honors the fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic right now but can also honor the need for us to come together and be in community and to be in worship, especially, especially on Christmas Eve."
Christ Church United Methodist also provided Christmas Eve services virtually for those who couldn't be there in person.
