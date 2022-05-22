LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church counted their blessings on Sunday in the form of $10,000.
Green Street Baptist Church in Phoenix Hill neighborhood received a $10,000 grant by State Farm.
The church is the first religious organization to receive the grant. It will be used for outreach ministry like feeding the homeless.
"One of our first projects that we are looking to do is a back to school drive which will involve the community," Rev. Raymond Kizer said. "We plan to give away at least 300 to 400 backpacks full of supplies."
Green Street Baptist will also be collecting new or gently used clothing to be distributed through the community.
