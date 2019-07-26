LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church is trying to address the problems of youth violence, gangs and bullying in Louisville, and in doing so, it's fulfilling the dream of a local teacher who passed before he could see it come to life.
Angela French-Coles retired as a Jefferson County Public Schools principal in 2013, but on Monday, she'll start teaching again. She'll help lead a week-long, back-to-school summer institute at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
"It's not an academic camp. We are focusing on conflict resolution, learning to manage your emotions," said French-Coles, an associate minister at Oak Grove. "The streets have become a war zone, so many of our children's homes are war zones. The schools can't be a war zone.
"Our theme is being G.R.E.A.T.: growth mindset, resilient, energy, attitude and tenacity. And what I have personally found, teaching children those skills helps them be successful academically."
The institute is open to all elementary- and middle-school-age children.
"People get shot like every minute or something, and that effects my life, because I think maybe one day that could be me, and I don't want that to happen to me," 12-year-old Deron Whittle said.
The goal is to teach life skills and decision-making early so the children have the skills when they need it most.
"I think we're fooling ourselves, and we have our head in the sand to think gang violence doesn't affect children at this age," said Alyce French Johnson, pastor of Oak Grove. "I think they know more than we think they know."
It comes in a summer when drugs and gang violence have made kids suspects and victims on some of Louisville's most violent nights.
"There comes a point where the churches can't continue to just talk," French-Coles said. "At some point, we have to walk that talk, and so this is our mission."
The program honors Andwele L. French, a teacher and coach from the Academy @ Shawnee who died two years ago waiting for a heart transplant.
"This institute was his dream," said Sandra French, Andwele's mother. "When the school doors open up, 'Dewle' was aware they come bringing ... the issues of the community.
"I think he would be very proud and very pleased ... It keeps him alive and his principles alive."
Loved ones now put their heart into carrying on his mission. The institute is just $25 for the whole week, and scholarships are available to those who can't afford it.
"Children have to feel like they belong," French-Coles said.
To register, call (502)-778-9318.
