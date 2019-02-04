LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soccer fans will be able to watch Louisville City FC on television again this season.
Louisville City FC and WDRB Media are expanding their partnership for the 2019 season that will see all USL Regular Season matches shown on WBKI-CW, part of the WDRB Louisville family of networks. This marks the fifth year for the partnership.
WDRB sports director Aaron Matas says, "We are thrilled to team up with Louisville City once again," said WDRB sports director Aaron Matas. "Soccer has become a major part of Louisville's sports scene and we're excited to have the two-time defending USL champions on our air in 2019."
Louisville City FC president Brad Estes says fans will have easy access to the back-to-back championship team. "First, we’re glad to be back with a great partner in WDRB. With all 34 games planned on the CW, this will give fans unprecedented access to our matches and that is vital to us. We’re excited to improve our visibility across Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
LouCity's 34-game slate begins on Saturday, March 9, with a trip to North Carolina FC, which will be one of all 34 games shown on WBKI-CW. Los Morados will open the home portion of its 17 matches in Louisville on Saturday, March 23, also to be shown on WBKI-CW.
To see LouCity's 2019 local broadcast schedule as it currently stands, CLICK HERE.
A new soccer stadium is being built in Butchertown that will be home for the Louisville City FC. Construction is expected to take more than a year and is due to be complete for the start of the 2020 season in March. The stadium is expected to include 18 luxury seats, a premier club area with accommodations for 250, club and loge seating, a 40-foot-by-72-foot video board and eight bars in strategic locations throughout the stadium.
Fans interested in catching LouCity's home debut and the remaining 16 games at Slugger Field can purchase 2019 Season Ticket Member packages by calling (502) LOU-CITY or online CLICK HERE.
