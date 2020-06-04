LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC could take the field at its new Butchertown stadium next month.
In a news release Thursday, the United Soccer League said its Board of Governors voted to begin the 2020 season with a "provisional" start date of July 11.
.@USLChampionship Board of Governors voted today in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season.📝: https://t.co/tgbRkQLMhC pic.twitter.com/wqRDsNMJdZ— LouCity FC (@loucityfc) June 4, 2020
“We are energized and motivated by the steps taken today by the USL Board of Governors,” Louisville City FC President Brad Estes said in the release. “We have a lot of work to do, but we look forward to working with our players association and our state and local governments to resume play.”
USL didn't announce any logistics, e.g. scheduling, broadcasts, ticketing, etc., but it said that would come in the coming weeks.
“This is fantastic news for all of us,” Louisville City FC Sporting Director and Head Coach John Hackworth said. “We look forward to resuming our 2020 season in the near future. While we wait for the league to announce the specific competition format and other details, we are excited to progress to full training and competitive matches. Hopefully, we will progress to the point where our faithful LouCity fans can watch us play in our new soccer cathedral, Lynn Family Stadium.”
Louisville City was set to make its home season debut in April, but that was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
