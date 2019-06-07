LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Saturday, June 8, Louisville City FC will take to the field to battle Loudoun United -- and the team wants area teachers to cheer them on.
As part of its "Tickets for Teachers" promotion, the team is offering a free ticket to any "educators, administrators and assistants" who want to attend the game, according to a news release.
To get their free ticket, teachers should fill out the form FOUND HERE. Then they can stop by the ticket windows on Saturday, display a valid school employee ID, and pick up their ticket.
