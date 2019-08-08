LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's professional soccer club is hosting a special event for teachers as they head back to school.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, Louisville City FC will treat 300 local educators to free tickets to the soccer team's match against Atlanta United 2.
The game takes place at 3 p.m.
The tickets, made available through a simple registration link on LouCity's website, are available now.
"We know many teachers are already hard at work preparing their classrooms for the upcoming school year," said Louisville City FC President Brad Estes. "We invite you to take a break Sunday afternoon. Let us treat you to some professional soccer at Slugger Field."
The free tickets are open to local teachers and education professionals (college included).
The tickets can then be picked up at the Ticket Will Call on Sunday, upon presentation of a valid ID.
