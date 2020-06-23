LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no worries of a fan spilling their drink on you at Lou City FC’s first game in its new stadium. They won’t be close enough.
The new stadium will open three months late with a 50% capacity limit on the number of spectators. To achieve proper social distancing, attendance might be below 50%, at around 6,000 of a possible 14,000, according to club management.
Ticketing technology will space out the seating arrangement.
“There will be a family pod, and your family pod will be separated by empty seats and the next family pod,” said Mitch Ried, the club’s vice president of sales and marketing.
The league will release a schedule soon, with July 11 the target date for the first game.
Eric Granger, with stadium management company AMS Global, said social distancing will begin in the parking lot.
“We’re going to recommend times people arrive based on where their gate is or their section is located. So we hope that will create a natural flow,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, Ried said a survey showed 80% of season ticket holders said they would attend games. But with 8,000 season ticket holders, not all 6,400 might get in. The club has prioritized attendance based on how long ago fans purchased season packages.
Fans can bring only clear bags, to limit touch points by the staff. Concession stands will require payments with cards. Bathrooms will be limited to 50% capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking.
And the stadium will be polished, pretty and sanitized for game one, Granger said.
“Even though this facility was never opened to the public, we’re still treating this as a reopening and not an opening so we know that we’ll have a safe environment,” he said.
With the unpredictability of COVID-19, Lou City FC officials including Ried said they’re just happy fans will be in the stands to debut Lynn Family Stadium.
“You know that things could change. We hope they change for the better. We hope by the end of the season we are at 100% capacity,” he said.
