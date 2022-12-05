LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC will host open tryouts next month.
The soccer club is hosting tryouts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Lynn Family Sports Training Center on Edith Road.
LouCity Goalkeeper Danny Faundez got a contract from tryouts held earlier this year and went on to make nine appearances for the club, the team said in a news release.
Players attending tryouts need to bring their own gear, including water bottles. Head coach Danny Cruz and other LouCity staff will be on-hand to look at talent.
Cruz said the team is looking for players "that we believe fit Louisville City both on and off the field, plus give prospects the valuable experience of being evaluated in a professional setting."
Tryouts are open to anyone 18 and older.
"This is a great opportunity for us to identify talent here in our own environment," Cruz said in a news release Monday. "We have shown as a club that this event is important to us, and we take it very seriously."
It costs $175 to register for tryouts. Those interested can register by clicking here. The deadline to register is Jan. 21.
