LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Civic Orchestra ended Black History Month with a free concert celebrating African Americans' contributions to classical music.
The concert, held Saturday at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, featured music from composer Florence Price, a black woman who concert organizers said was frequently overlooked by publishers and performers during the early 20th century. The orchestra also performed pieces by Michael Abels, famous for composing the scores to Hollywood horror hits "Get Out" and "Us," as well as Haitian-American composer Julio Racine.
"It's always good to have diversity," said Danny Breckinridge, who attended the concert. "I think that is what we need in this world is diversity and understanding of people's cultures, music, food, whatever it may be. That is what we need in this world to maybe even bring some peace to it."
The Louisville Civic Orchestra was originally founded in 1915 as the Young Men’s Hebrew Association Symphony, according to the orchestra's website.
