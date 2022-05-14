LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Civic Orchestra held its final performance of the 2021-22 season on Saturday.
The Pictures of Exhibition was held at Bellarmine University on May 11 and at Springdale Presbyterian Church on Saturday. The free concert featured music from an opera about Roman heroism that helped start the career of German composer Richard Wagner.
The Louisville Civic Orchestra was established in 1937. Next year, the orchestra plans to begin a touring initiative that will allow it to perform across the state.
The orchestra is a collective of professional and non-professional music. Musicians interested in playing with the orchestra, can visit Louisville Civic Orchestra's website.
