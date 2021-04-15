LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials said the city is cleaning homeless camps ahead of the Kentucky Derby, but the camps aren't being cleared out. The residents will be allowed to stay.
The open area near South Jackson and East Jefferson streets is the closest thing some Louisville resident have to "home."
In the past, as Derby week approaches, the city has forced out the people living there. But this year, the city only temporarily asked people to move their belongings for a few hours Thursday while they cleaned the area.
Once the sidewalk dried, people were allowed to settle back in.
City officials said the change happened because of the pandemic and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means people should be allowed to shelter in place.
Thursday marks the start of a four-day event during which the city will clean other encampments in Louisville.
If people don't want to stay, social service organizations are on-site helping to transition them into housing programs.
One community leader said they're doing what they can, but space is running out.
"We're just spinning our wheels, honestly, doing the best we can every single day, fighting and yelling and screaming and scrapping up dimes and pennies," said Tiny Herron with the St. John Center for Homeless Men. "But we have a lack of affordable housing."
People were able to keep their personal belongings, but if something was damaged or misplaced, social service organizations and the city provided replacement items.
On Thursday morning, only one side of the encampment was cleaned. On Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., City Works will be back to clean off the other side.
On Monday, City Works will head to the Preston Street overpass, and Tuesday will be the homeless encampment near the intersection at North Hancock and East Main streets.
