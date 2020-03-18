LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Any Beshear has ordered hair salons, spas, gyms and theaters to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Restaurants and bars are forced to close as well, with the exception of delivery and carry-out.
While many businesses are laying off employees or cutting their hours, one local business needs to hire more workers. Facilities Management Services, located at 1500 Lyttle St. in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, employs nearly 900 people, according to president and CEO Scott Koloms.
"We currently clean some major facilities; YUM Brands, UPS, a number of school systems across the state of Kentucky," Koloms said.
The company has seen an uptick in business as COVID-19 continues to spread. Local companies need cleaning crews to sanitize work stations and other touchpoints within office buildings. FMS is looking to hire anyone who is underemployed as a result of the coronavirus, including restaurant and service workers.
Pay is between $13 and $14 an hour, Koloms said.
"We're offering a training and fair wage program for services workers, and if they're interested, we'd love for them to contact us and go through an interview process," Koloms said. "And as things begin to develop, we want to train these folks ... teach them how to operate safely, train safely and get them in spaces that are needed."
Koloms said employers need cleaning crews to stop the spread of germs now, but there is a chance business could dry up if all workplaces shut down.
People who are interested in employment opportunities should call FMS at 502-479-3286.
Copywrite 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.