LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team is preparing for the Music City Bowl, and head coach Scott Satterfield is getting plenty of advice on how to approach the game.
U of L's Athletics Department posted a humorous video on Twitter poking fun at the situation. "Everyone is pitching in to help U of L football get ready for the Music City Bowl," the tweet reads. "... Some of us ... might be going a little too far."
Everyone is pitching in to help @UofLFootball get ready for the @MusicCityBowl... ...some of us... Might be going a little too far. 🎟: https://t.co/CGaXAAbYzt #GoCards pic.twitter.com/UQg4szC8PJ— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) December 17, 2019
In the video, which is inspired by ESPN's "This is SportsCenter" commercials, Satterfield and head basketball coach Chris Mack can be seen going over film, when Mack interrupts Satterfield to say: "Ooh! Go deep coach, go deep! Bomb!"
Satterfield turns to Mack and says: "Hey listen, we're not going deep. Why don't you just stick to basketball?"
"Coach of the year," Mack replies sarcastically while holding a customized guitar with the Cards' logo on it.
The Cardinals will play Mississippi State at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Nashville.
