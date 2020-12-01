LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By a vote of 6-4, a Louisville Metro Council committee advanced a plan Tuesday that asks Mayor Greg Fischer to repair, restore and reinstall a damaged statue of King Louisville XVI.
The statue was moved to a city storage lot Sept. 3 after it was damaged and vandalized during unrest in Louisville this past summer.
The resolution calls on Fischer to seek federal or third-party funding to repair and reinstall the statue if funding from Metro Government is unavailable. The measure also requests Fischer's administration provide Metro Council with "monthly updates regarding any restoration and reinstallation of the King Louis statue."
While some on council said the mayor should get it fixed and back up quickly, others questioned the unknown cost of doing that.
"If we don't get federal funds or state funds or philanthropic funds, and it costs $10 million, I'm probably not for that," said Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9. "Now, I wasn't for the vandalism either, but it doesn't mean that I would spend an unlimited amount of money to restore this."
Hollander and others also questioned if the statue would be better preserved for history in a new location, possibly indoors.
After Tuesday's committee vote, the resolution now needs a vote from all of Metro Council. However, even if it's passed, a resolution can't legally force the mayor to act. Rather, the measure would serve as the opinion of Metro Council.
The statue of King Louis XVI was a gift from Louisville's sister city, Montpellier, France. Louisville was named after the king because of his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. King Louis was executed by guillotine during the French Revolution in 1793.
Unlike several other pieces of Louisville's history that have been at the center of racial controversy, like the John B. Castleman statue, council members say that's not the case with King Louis.
