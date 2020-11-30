LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's needed for NTI, Zoom meetings and tele-health appointments. However, good broadband and WiFi is hard to find in some parts of Louisville, especially the west end.
Metro Council's Equity and Inclusion Committee studied the issue Monday and what the city might be able to do to help. Louisville's Office of Civic Innovation and Technology told council that other portions of Jefferson County, like the southeast corner, also struggle with WiFi access.
It presented the committee a list of ways that the city can improve the problem.
The city could consider installing more WiFi hotspots in public parks, a program to subsidize WiFi bills in low-income neighborhoods and a plan that would allow the city to offer its own serve in certain parts of town like west Louisville.
But the solutions would cost money.
"We want to make sure that we're making investments in our community, you know, that create the best outcomes," Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, said.
However, Winkler said the city only has a limited amount of money to work with as it balances larger pension payments and a COVID-19 pandemic response.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.