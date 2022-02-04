LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emery Walden was born with a rare congenital heart disease. And in the first year of his young life, he's had a lifetime of surgeries and hospital stays.
"May 21, 2021, is when he received his heart transplant," said Brittany Walden, 1-year-old Emery's mother. "And so he was in the hospital for a very long time."
That includes his first birthday and some holidays as he fought hypoplastic left heart syndrome with pulmonary stenosis.
"I cry every time," Walden said. "I'm a big baby."
But she said they were tears of joy after Emery received some special deliveries last Valentine's Day.
"He received a lamb, a bulldog and he received a couple of different Send-A-Friends," Walden said.
The gifts were part of a partnership between online store Send-A-Friend and the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation, which helps deliver a personal message and special friend to children in the hospital on Valentine’s Day.
And it's something that helps lift the spirits of the children and their loved ones.
"This is a partnership that we really value," said Lynnie Meyer, chief development officer at Norton Healthcare. "It really warms the hearts of the families that we see each year at Norton Children's Hospital through Valentine's Day."
The annual promotion allows the community to do something special for sick children and their families on Valentine's Day.
"Send-A-Friend will send a sweet, plush stuffed animal directly to the hospital with a heartwarming note to inspire that child through their journey and help them along their way," Meyer said.
Meyer said, the stuffed animals and personal messages always give the children and their families something to smile about during some challenging hospital stays.
"I think it's so special when our families and children receive something from the community and know that they're in the thoughts and prayers of everyone in our community," she said.
It's not exactly how or where she wanted to spend sweetheart's day, but no one can deny the love she feels.
"There's just so much love and support from the community," Walden said. "He loves them. He snuggles with them.
"I love that he has so many people that just pray for him and admire him and give him all the things in the world."
To find out how you can send a friend or make a donation, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.