LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old Louisville boy was laid to rest Saturday morning, 10 days after he was shot and killed while waiting for his bus to school.
Tyree “Ty” Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 22, while two other students — a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl — were injured. They were all headed to Eastern High School.
A Jeep that was linked to the shooting was found burned the next day in St. Matthews, but no one has been arrested in the shootings. Federal law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation along with Louisville Metro Police.
More than 200 people attended his memorial and funeral service Saturday at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in west Louisville. Tyree was remembered as a comedic and spiritual teenager who loved sports, his family, dancing and doing good deeds, all with a smile that could light up a room.
Funeral services for Tyree started at 12 p.m.
This story will be updated.
