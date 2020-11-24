LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department joined friends and family of Martez Hughes on Tuesday to remember the officer, who died last week.
A drive-thru visitation was held for Hughes at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Tuesday.
Hughes collapsed Thursday while playing tennis at Chickasaw Park and later died.
A drive-thru funeral is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church. A private burial will follow.
Hughes served with LMPD since 2009.
