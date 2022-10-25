LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new space in Louisville for those who have lost a loved one to gun violence to find peace.
The ACE Project unveiled its Community Peace Garden on Tuesday.
It's a place where the family and friends of shooting victims can come to reflect and remember.
The garden is located behind the organization's building on the corner of Standard Avenue and South 25th Street.
Rose Smith's son Cory "Ace" Crowe was killed on that corner in 2014.
"It's like we are transforming a community," Smith said. "A community that took my son's life. He was tragically murdered here and so, to me, it's like a completion of changing it from a crime scene to a compassionate community space."
The garden also features a rock wall with the names of those who lost someone to gun violence to ensure those victims aren't forgotten.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.