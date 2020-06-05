LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday, June 5, would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday.
On Thursday night, the eighth day of protests in Louisville, demonstrators sang "Happy Birthday" at midnight. That demonstration was just one of many planned events to honor Taylor.
For example, a mural of Taylor is displayed in Jefferson Square Park where thousands of people have gathered for daily protests. Those protests and gatherings are expected to continue all day Friday for Taylor's birthday.
The last couple of nights of protesting have been peaceful, in contrast with previous nights that ended with vandalism and looting from a small minority of protesters.
Police reported very few instances of crime on Thursday.
With signs in hand and shouting loud chants, protesters are demanding change within the city government and the Louisville Metro Police Department after the deaths of Taylor and barbecue operator David McAtee.
Protesters are marking Taylor's birthday by writing birthday cards for her family.
Community members who never knew Taylor continue to show up and demand justice for her.
"She was a good citizen," said Charles Thompson, a Louisville resident. "She did all the right things, and she was rewarded for doing the right things by being murdered. And it hurts. It hurts me to my core."
LMPD officers shot and killed Taylor while serving a no-knock search warrant for drugs in March. The protesters are asking for the officers involved to be fired and charged in her death.
Mayor Greg Fischer says he can't legally fire the officers.
The event for Taylor's birthday is scheduled to begin at noon, with several marches planned for Friday afternoon.
