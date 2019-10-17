LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valley High School students can now take advantage of a new heating, ventilation and cooling classroom with the latest technology, thanks to the generosity of several local businesses.
Students cut the ribbon on the HVAC classroom Thursday morning.
Business partners like Lennox Industries, Prudential Heating and Air, and Tom Drexler Plumbing donated the equipment. The classroom now has a state-of-the art comfort system.
Students will use the equipment to earn industry certifications.
"We want to expand the ability to have authentic engagement with our students," said JCPS Assistant Superintendent Christy Rogers. "And every time a business partner comes in to help us, they get equipment, experience, and expertise that helps us."
A few weeks ago, Norton Healthcare and UPS announced a new partnership for the health care career pathway at Valley High School.
