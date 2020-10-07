LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Public Health Department said Louisville could be in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases by next week.
Louisville was in the "orange zone" as of Tuesday, a level that includes a combination of data metrics but most notably means there are 10-25 positive cases per 100,000 people per day, based on the most recent seven-day average
"Red zone means we have more than 25 cases per 100,000 population. That's a lot of cases," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, medical director of Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness. "Every time you go to the grocery store or out, there's a good change you'll be exposed to the coronavirus. Then, there's a lot of guidelines for our nursing homes and our schools that will change."
The department reported an increase of 200 cases Tuesday compared to the previous week, estimating 10 people have died every week for the past month.
"I wish we could say cases are going down, but they're going up again," Moyer said.
Health officials said infection rates are likely rising because people are spending more time indoors due to the change of weather and COVID-19 protocols have become more relaxed over the past seven months.
"While the majority of the cases and deaths are in our 70 to 90-year-olds, we do have 20 to 40-year-olds in the ICU that are passing away," Moyer said.
Officials say increased cleaning, social distancing, wearing a mask and hand-washing are simple but vital steps everyone needs to be taking.
"When you wear your mask, make sure you're wearing it the right way," said Dr. Valerie Briones-Proyer with U of L Health. "Just putting it on your mouth or not on your nose doesn't count, or just having it hang around your neck doesn't count as having a mask."
Proyer said people who wear face shields still need to wear a mask underneath, because the shield doesn't stop the transmission of harmful particles.
"The whole thing about the face shield is actually supposed to protect your eyes, but you still have to wear a mask," Proyer said. "If you're wearing a face shield and you sneeze, then the face shield is not covering underneath."
Currently, Louisville Metro Public Health said it has 198 contact tracers, but Moyer said they need nearly four times that amount.
Along with hiring more staff, Moyer said the department is working to revamp the contact tracing system to better determine where someone became infected.
"Right now, the system is not caught up to go back two weeks to find out where someone caught it from," Moyer said.
Louisville’s current rate is 24.9 cases per 100,000 people per day. The prior week, it was 20.6.
Hospitalization data from Oct. 6 shows 10% of patients have COVID-19. Twenty-seven patients are in the ICU with COVID-19, and 18 patients with COVID-19 are on a ventilator.
Louisville’s rolling two-week average positivity rate is at 6.2%.
