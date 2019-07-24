LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As David Edgerly can tell you, it's sometimes tricky to find a place to park in Louisville.
"Sometimes, if you're trying to go to a restaurant on Bardstown Road, it can be kind of hectic, because there's a lot of street parking there and not a lot of places to park," he said.
But for all the full spots, there are plenty of others that aren't so full.
"Oftentimes, you drive past, and you see all these empty parking spaces with these setbacks off the road that, you know, allow for maximized parking," Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said. "And yet, when you think about it, you rarely see them full."
It's a conundrum that George has been thinking about a lot lately: Should the city ditch parking minimums?
"A parking minimum, as I understand it, is anytime something's being developed, it's a requirement around how many parking spaces or how many square feet of parking is required for that development," she said. "You're a 1,000-square-foot restaurant. Do you really need 8,000 square feet of parking?"
George is co-sponsoring a plan that wouldn't ditch parking minimums, but it would have the Planning Commission study if it would work in certain parts of Louisville.
"I know D.C. has recently done some work, Minneapolis, I believe San Francisco — so I know it's not unheard of to give this a look," she said.
Why pursue the change? Experts say parking minimums can drive away businesses, especially small ones.
"You have developers who may want to work into a spot, and it's a challenge, because the parking isn't available," George said.
If the controversial idea advances, the Planning Commission would have until the end of February to report back.
The resolution will be read into the record for the first time Thursday and will get plenty of vetting in committee in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.